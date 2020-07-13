RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Rajasthan board announces Class 12 commerce results; check rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Over the last few years, the Rajasthan Board released the results of the science and commerce board exams together, but released it separately this year.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today (Monday, 13 July) announced the results of its Class 12 commerce exams at 11.15 am.

Students can visit the RBSE's official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inand rajresults.nic.in. to check their scores.

How to check RBSE 12th Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Students can obtain results through SMS by sending the message RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER to 56263.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Commerce Results

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

How to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for the senior secondary exams. The Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams were to be held from 5 March till 3 April, but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.

Over the last few years, the Rajasthan Board released the results of the science and commerce board exams together, but released it separately this year. The RBSE released the results of its Class 12 science exams on 10 July. As per the Rajasthan board, of the 2,29,226 students had appeared for the science papers this year, 91.96 percent cleared it.