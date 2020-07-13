RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED: Alternative websites to check if rajresults.nic.in is slow or unresponsive
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED | Those who appeared for Rajasthan Board higher secondary (Commerce) exams can check their result on the official website for the Class 12 results: rajresults.nic.in.
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 DECLARED| The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 12 result for Commerce stream today (Monday, 13 July), reports News18.
Follow all updates on Rajasthan board Class 12 commerce exam result LIVE here
Once the result is available online, students can also check their marks by submitting details in the widget below:
Alternative websites to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 results
It is possible that the official website will get slow due to increased traffic. Owing to this, some students may have to wait for a few hours to check their results. However, there are other websites on which RBSE Class 12 results will be displayed.
Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Steps to check results on examresults.net:
Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states or access the link directly here.
Step 3: Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Commerce Results
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result
Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.
Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"
Step 4: Download the result for future reference.
