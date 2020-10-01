RBSE Praveshika and Varishtha Upadhyay supplementary 2020 results declared; check score on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

In the Varishtha Upadhyay Supplementary Examination 2020, conducted for Sanskrit education, 199 candidates have appeared out of which 169 have passed

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared Praveshika Supplementary Result 2020 and Varishtha Upadhyay Supplementary Result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams for change in their scores can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, 672 students have appeared in the Praveshika Supplementary examination of which 438 have qualified.

In the Varishtha Upadhyay Supplementary exam 2020, 199 candidates have appeared out of which 169 have passed. The exams are conducted for Sanskrit education.

Steps to check supplementary results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the right-hand side of the homepage, select the link, “Suppl. Result V.Upadhyay Exam. 2020" or "Suppl. Result Praveshika Exam. 2020".

Step 3: Key in your roll number and press submit button.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the webpage. Check your marks and save the scorecard before taking a print out.

Direct link to check Varishtha Upadhyay and Praveshika Supplementary exam 2020 results are rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On Thursday, the board also declared the RBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination Results 2020. Of the total 25,155 students who appeared for the exam this year, 19,616 have qualified. The pass percentage for girls is recorded at 81.49 percent, while it was 75.89 percent for boys.

A report by The Indian Express said that the supplementary exams were held from 3 to 12 September.

To qualify in the exam, students were to secure at least 33 percent in each paper as well as in overall score.

The exams were conducted for students who were not able to pass in one or two papers in their first attempt.