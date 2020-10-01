RBSE Class 12: Supplementary exam results declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 19,616 students qualify

The pass percentage for girls in the RBSE Class 12 supplementary exam is 81.49 percent, while 75.89 percent of boys passed the exam

RBSE Class 12: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Supplementary Examination results 2020 have been declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on Thursday. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared results for all the streams including Science, Commerce and Arts.

According to reports, a total of 25,155 students took the RBSE senior secondary supplementary examination this year of which, 19,616 have qualified. The pass percentage for girls is recorded at 81.49 percent, while, 75.89 percent of boys passed the exam.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the supplementary exams were conducted from 3 to 12 September in two shifts.

Students whose scores change after the exams will get their marks memos updates. To qualify the exam, students are required to secure at least 33 percent marks in each paper as well as in overall score.

The exam was conducted for the students who were not able to qualify one or two papers in their first attempt.

Here’s how to check and download RBSE Class 12th supplementary result 2020 online:

Candidates need to login to Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Under the 'News Update' tab on the homepage, they have to opt for the link that mentions, “Suppl. Result Sr. Secondary Exam.2020.” Once done, they need to enter roll number and click on the submit button.

The RBSE 12th supplementary result 2020 will appear on the screen. Check score and total and save the result and take a print out.

Here is the direct link to check the result.

The board declared the Class 12 result in July in which 97.36 percent qualified in the commerce stream, 90.70 percent students qualified in the Arts stream, and 91.96 percent students cleared the science stream exam.