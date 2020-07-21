RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Here are alternative ways to check result if official site is down

Out of the 5,80,725 students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts exam, 5,26,726 have passed. This year, the pass percentage of RBSE 12th Arts stream recorded at 90.70 percent.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) released the Class 12 Arts stream exam results on its official websites at 3.15 pm.

The results will be available online at official sites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

However, it is often noticed that due to the heavy surge in traffic the official sites get a little slow to load. This especially becomes a problem for students trying to access site on a low bandwidth internet connection. To ease this problem, there are several alternative ways available to check results.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Commerce Results

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

How to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

The board had declared the state class 12 results for both the Commerce and the Science streams earlier this month. The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 91.96 percent and Commerce stream students managed 94.49 percent.