RBSE 5th Result 2019 declared: Rajasthan board releases Class 5 results on rajrmsa.nic.in; steps to check your score

RBSE 5th Result 2019 declared | The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) announced the results of the Rajasthan board’s Class 5 exams today (9 May). RBSE will release the Class 5 results on rajrmsa.nic.in.

According to The Times of India, the result will be available in respective Districts Institute of Education & Training as well.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website rajrmsa.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the link that says Class 5 exam result or Prathmik Shikha Adhigham Star (5th) Mulyankan Result. Click on it.

Step 3: This would take you the exam results page. Submit details like roll number and date of birth, and click on search.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the website.

This year, the Class 5 exams were held in the first two weeks of April.

As many as 15 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams this year. In 2018, the results were declared on 5 May.

Moreover, the board is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams by 20 May. The board will also release the Class 8 results soon on its official website. Students can check the state's official websites for more details.

