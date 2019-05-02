RBSE Result 2019 Date: Rajasthan Board to declare Class 12 board exam results between 15-20 May; check rajresults.nic.in for details

RBSE Result 2019 Date| Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is likely to announe the RBSE Class 12 board examination results in the month of May on its official website.

According to a report in NDTV, an official of the board said that the 2019 Class 12 results will be announced between 15 and 20 May.

The official also revealed that the results for all the three streams — Science, Commerce and Arts — can be expected to be out by 20 May, 2019. However, students must note that the RBSE releases Class 12 results stream wise. Which means there are chances that the results for RBSE Science, Commerce and Arts might release on different dates.

Speaking to the news portal, the official said, "We have not finalised the Class 12 and Class 10 results dates yet. The results for Class 12 students are expected by 20 May. We are planning to release the results between 15 and 20 May."

The results will be declared on the official website of the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results once announced at the official websites of Rajasthan Board — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam.

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

In 2018, the RBSE result for Science and Commerce streams were announced on 23 May. The results for Arts stream were released on 1 June.

