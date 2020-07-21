RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan board announces results of over 5 lakh students; check rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: The results are now available on official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12th Arts stream examination result today, (Tuesday, 21 July) at 3.15 pm.
The announcement was made by RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli at a press conference in Ajmer.
The results are now available on official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Students are advised to download a copy of their result and keep it safely till they get their original marksheets. Original documents supporting the result will be sent to respective schools soon and students can collect them once the schools reopen in the state.
Or follow the below steps to get it from the official website.
Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here
Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Over 9 lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on 30 June. The board conducted the pending exams on major papers like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography in the month of June while some papers were held in March before lockdown was imposed.
The board had declared the state class 12 results for both the Commerce and the Science streams earlier this month. The Science stream students scored a pass percentage of 91.96 percent and Commerce stream students managed 94.49 percent.