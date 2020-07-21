RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan board announces results of over 5 lakh students; check rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: The results are now available on official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 12th Arts stream examination result today, (Tuesday, 21 July) at 3.15 pm.

The announcement was made by RBSE Chairman DP Jaroli at a press conference in Ajmer.

Follow LIVE Updates on RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020

The results are now available on official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students are advised to download a copy of their result and keep it safely till they get their original marksheets. Original documents supporting the result will be sent to respective schools soon and students can collect them once the schools reopen in the state.

Students can also check their results at Firstpost be entering their log-in details in the following widget