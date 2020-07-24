RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Scores likely this week; check alternative websites if rajresults.nic.in is down

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Over eight lakh students appeared for the exam and once results are declared, students can also visit alternative websites such as www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 exams this week on official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, reports claimed.

Over eight lakh students appeared for the exam and once results are declared, the official websites may become unresponsive. In that scenario, students can visit alternative websites such as www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website : examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state board, in this case Rajasthan

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘Rajasthan Board SSE Exam’ or click click here to access it directly

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states.

Step 3: Look for the link for the RBSE Class 10 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Students can check their results via SMS by typing: RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - and sending it to 56263.

Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020. Students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile apps.

The board exams which were scheduled between 12 March and 24 March. All the papers of RBSE Class 10th could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects were later held on 29 and 30 June.

The minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 percent in each subject. This means, a candidate will have to score 33 percent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​