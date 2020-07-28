RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan Board announces Class 10 marks on official website rajresults.nic.in
RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared |RBSE released the Class 10 result on official websites rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Scores can also be checked through SMS and mobile applications
RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared| The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) released the Class 10 result today (Tuesday, 28 July). Students who appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the board's official website rajresults.nic.in.
This year, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the exam, held between 12 March and 30 June.
Follow LIVE updates on RBSE 10th Result 2020
Students can also check their result at Firstpost by entering their details in the widget given below:
Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:
Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Students who appeared for the exam can also check their Class 10 board exam result can visit alternative websites such as www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.
Students can check their results via SMS by typing: RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - and sending it to 56263.
Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020. Students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile apps.
The minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 percent in each subject. This means, a candidate will have to score 33 percent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.
In 2019, around 79.45 percent students passed RBSE 10th exam.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 pass percentage: 90.70% students clear Class 12 Arts exam; girls outperform boys
The Rajasthan board announced the results of Arts exams today (Tuesday, 21 July). Students can check their results on RBSE's official result website rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Here are alternative ways to check result if official site is down
Out of the 5,80,725 students who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 12 Arts exam, 5,26,726 have passed. This year, the pass percentage of RBSE 12th Arts stream recorded at 90.70 percent.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan board announces results of over 5 lakh students; check rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: The results are now available on official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.