RBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan Board announces Class 10 marks on official website rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10 Result 2020 declared| The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) released the Class 10 result today (Tuesday, 28 July). Students who appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the board's official website rajresults.nic.in.

This year, more than 8 lakh students appeared for the exam, held between 12 March and 30 June.

Students can also check their result at Firstpost by entering their details in the widget given below:

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Students who appeared for the exam can also check their Class 10 board exam result can visit alternative websites such as www.examresults.net.in and results.gov.in.

Students can check their results via SMS by typing: RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - and sending it to 56263.

Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020. Students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile apps.

The minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 percent in each subject. This means, a candidate will have to score 33 percent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

In 2019, around 79.45 percent students passed RBSE 10th exam.