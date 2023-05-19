RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation: All you need to know
The public can deposit Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for notes of other denominations at any bank branch from 23 May
RBI will withdraw Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender till 30 September 2023. People can exchange the notes by 30 September, the central bank said on Friday.
Here’s everything that you need to know as per the RBI statement:
- The public can deposit Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for notes of other denominations at any bank branch.
- The RBI has also advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.
- Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, ie, without any restrictions.
- To avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes into notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from 23 May 2023
- To finish the exercise in a timely manner and to provide enough time to the public, all banks shall provide a deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes until 30 September 2023.
- The facility for the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time shall also be provided at the 19 Regional Offices of RBI having Issue Departments from 23 May 2023.
You can read the full RBI guidelines here:
Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender. https://t.co/yLWWpyuahL pic.twitter.com/kPTMqlm1XD
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023
The RBI started printing Rs 2,000 notes in November 2016 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
International credit card spends abroad will now attract 20% TCS: How cardholders may be hit
Credit card spends outside India have been brought under the ambit of the LRS — under which all resident individuals, including minors, can remit up to $2,50,000 (approximately Rs 2.06 crore) abroad per year without prior approval from the RBI
Ashneer Grover unhappy with higher TCS on international credit card spending
As per the new regulation, international credit card spending will bring under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS)
India to be world's second biggest economy by 2048: RBI Deputy Governor
Patra said only half of the working population is part of the labour force at present and added that India has to prioritise getting the skilling strategy right.