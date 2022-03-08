Candidates must note that RBI will accept online applications only and no other medium will be entertained.

The deadline to apply for over 900 posts of Assistant - 2021 in various offices of the Reserve Bank of India is today (8 March). Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts through RBI’s official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in till 6 pm.

RBI Assistant recruitment: Here’s how to apply

Go to the Opportunities page of RBI that is opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, go to Current Vacancies section - Vacancies tab and click on ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2021’ link

Register on the portal by clicking on apply link

Fill the RBI Assistant recruitment application form and upload the requested documents

Pay the application fee and submit the RBI Assistant recruitment form

Download RBI Assistant recruitment form and keep a print out for future reference

Applicants can use this direct link to apply for the vacancies.

The RBI will conduct the Assistant preliminary exam tentatively on 26 and 27 March, 2022. The Main exam will be conducted in May.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants applying for the Assistant posts should be between 20 to 28 years as of 1 February, 2022.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to OBC/General/EWS category are required to pay an amount of Rs 450 as an application fee for the exam, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/EXS candidates will have to pay Rs 50.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted by the RBI through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases - Preliminary and Main exam followed by a Language Proficiency Test or LPT test.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 950 Assistant posts in the organisation.

Check official notice here.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in for further information regarding the recruitment.

