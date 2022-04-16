RBI Recruitment 2022: Applications for 294 posts of Grade B Officer to end soon, check details

Selection of the candidates will be on the basis of Phase 1 and Phase 2 online examinations and interviews

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon close the application window for the RBI Officer Grade B recruitment 2022. The online application process is underway and the candidates can apply at the official website till 18 April, 2022 (6:00 PM).

The RBI Grade B recruitment aims to fill a total of 294 vacancies. The notification was released for the following vacancies:

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - (General) - 238 posts

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR- 31 posts

Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM - 25 posts

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The aspiring candidates should be between 21 years and 30 years as on 1 January this year. However, for MPhil and PhD candidates, the upper age limit will be 32 years and 34 years respectively. The upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category aspirants.

Education Qualification required for different posts

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (General): The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60 percent marks (50 percent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) or should be a Post-Graduate/equivalent technical qualification with a minimum of 55 percent marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years, as per the official notice.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR: An aspiring candidate should have a Master’s degree in Finance or Economics with a minimum aggregate of 55 percent marks or an equivalent grade in all semesters/years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM: An aspiring candidate should have a Master’s degree in Mathematical Statistics/ Statistics /Mathematical Economics/ Statistics & Informatics/Econometrics/ with a minimum of 55 percent aggregate in all semesters/years.

Click here for the notification.

What is the Application Fee?

For the RBI Grade B registration, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 850 (A fee of Rs 100 is applicable for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

How will the candidates be selected?

Selection will be on the basis of Phase 1 and Phase 2 online examinations and interviews.

How to apply for RBI Grade B Officer Vacancies?

Go to the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Then click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section

Go to the link that reads, ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B-2022’

Click on the ‘Online Application Form’ on the webpage

Register yourself at the IBPS portal and apply for the desired post of Grade B Officers

Upload the required documents, pay your RBI application fee and click on submit

Download the RBI recruitment form and take a printout for future correspondence

