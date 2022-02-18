RBI invites application for 950 Assistant posts; apply at opportunities.rbi.org.in

The last date for printing the submitted application form is 23 March

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun the application process for 950 posts of Assistant – 2021 in various offices of the bank. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post may do so on the bank’s official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in

The last date to apply for the post of Assistant is 8 March this year.

Methodical Procedure to apply for 950 Assistant posts of RBI is as follows:

-Visit the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in

-Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ section and click on link that reads ‘Recruitment for Assistant Post 2021’

-Register yourself on the IBPS portal by clicking on ‘Apply’ link

-Duly fill the application form and upload all required documents

-Pay the mentioned fee and submit your form

-Download a copy of the submitted form and keep a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for RBI Assistant post is here.

The last date for printing the submitted application form is 23 March. The deadline to pay the application fee is 8 March this year. An application fee of Rs 450 has to be paid at the time of registration. Candidates who belong to SC/ST/PwBD/EXS category need to pay Rs 50 as the application fee.

The Online Preliminary Test for RBI recruitment for Assistant post shall be tentatively held on 26 and 27 March this year. The Online Main Test will be held in May, tentatively.

In order to apply for the post, applicants must be between 20 and 28 years as on 1 February, 2022. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 2 February 1994 and not later than 1 February 2002. A relaxation in the upper-age limit shall be given to applicants who belong to Reserved categories and also to those who have work experience in Reserve Bank of India.

A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 percent marks is required in order to be eligible for application.

The selection for the RBI’s 950 post of Assistant will be done through a preliminary test followed by a main test and then a language proficiency test (LPT).

For more details, candidates should visit the official website and can also look at the instructions given here.

