In the instructions, RBI has asked the selected candidates to send their qualifying documents to documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in by Saturday, 15 May

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results of the phase II examination for the Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade B. The exam was held on 1 April this year. A list with roll numbers of the selected candidates has been shared by RBI on the official website.

Applicants can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the website

Step 2: At the bottom of the homepage, find the option ‘Opportunities@RBI’. Click on the link

Step 3: A new page will load. Now, click on the ‘Current Vacancies’ at the top. Select ‘Results’ from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Once the new page opens, click on the link titled ‘Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Interview’

Step 5: The PDF file will open. Check to see if you have been selected or not

Step 6: Download the RBI Group B phase II exam results list

Step 7: Take a printout, if required. Keep it safely for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the PDF

According to a notification, the marks and category-wise cut-off list will be declared after the final selection of candidates.

In the instructions, RBI has asked the selected candidates to send their qualifying documents to documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in by Saturday, 15 May.

The shortlisted candidates will receive information about the interviews soon. They will be receiving the interview call letters via email. They should also carry the documents mentioned on the official website, www.rbi.org.in/, for the interview.