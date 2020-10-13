RBI Assistant 2019 Main Examination to be held on 22 November; for exam centre change, other details check rbi.org.in

The recruitment drive is carried out to fill 926 vacancies of Assistants in various offices of the RBI. Candidates who qualify the Mains examination will be called for a Language Proficiency Test

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the Assistant 2019 main online exam will be conducted on 22 November. The date of the recruitment exam was announced by RBI on its website rbi.org.in.

In a notification, the RBI said it has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates to change the centre for the main exam following the requests it received from applicants due to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. The link to change the exam centre will be made available soon on RBI's official website.

RBI has also said that all the conditions and eligibility for recruitment mentioned in its advertisement dated 23 December, 2019 will remain unchanged.

Earlier, the RBI Main online examination was scheduled to be held on 29 March, but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to restrict the spread of the deadly virus.

The RBI Assistant preliminary exam was conducted on 14 and 15 February, ahead of the lockdown.

The recruitment drive is carried out to fill 926 vacancies of Assistants in various offices of the RBI. Candidates who qualify the Mains examination will be called for a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The admit card for RBI Assistant 2019 Mains exam is expected to be uploaded soon on the official website. The hall ticket will mention the details of the candidate, exam date, time, exam centre and address, along with the guidelines that examinees will have to abide by in the examination centre on the day of the test.