Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is an ardent animal lover and is known for her empathetic nature towards animals and birds. She is often seen rescuing injured and stray animals from the streets and helping them find good homes. Besides that, the actress also shares videos on social media to create awareness about animals among her followers and urges them as well to help animals. Raveena even makes sure to appreciate similar gestures by others. Speaking of which, she has now shared another video to show her gratitude toward a kind-hearted man for rescuing a kingfisher who got stuck on a pipe.

Taking to Twitter, Raveena shared the video on Thursday, 12 January. Adding a heartwarming caption to it, she wrote, “The kingfisher’s legs were stuck on the frozen pipe. It was released by a warm soul by the warmth of his hand.”

The video shows a little blue-coloured Kingfisher bird struggling, as its legs are stuck on a frozen railing due to the chilling temperatures in the place. Soon after that, a man arrived on the spot and tried to help the helpless bird. Fearing its rescuer, while the bird initially tried to flutter and fly away, the man managed to calm it down by keeping his hands on the bird. The man also kept the bird’s legs completely covered to warm it up. At the same time, it also seemed like the man was constantly trying to talk to the bird to calm it down.

Finally, after some time, the tiny bird’s legs were freed and the man released it.

Watch:

The kingfishers legs were stuck on the frozen pipe. It was released by a warm soul by the warmth of his hand. 📩☃️ pic.twitter.com/jOj1xCGMw5 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 12, 2023

The actress’ video also won the hearts of her followers who took to the comment section and shared their reactions with heart emojis. A user wrote, “Watching this itself gave so much of happiness, imagine the happiness in that man’s heart!!”, while another person commented, “It’s great to see… Really lovable.”

While the location of the video is still unclear, we can spot a waterbody near the bird. This video shows how small gestures can help those in need.

