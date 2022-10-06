Ravana effigy 'fires back' during Dussehra celebrations; video goes viral

Burning huge effigies of Ravana during Dussehra celebrations is a common practice across India. Notably, as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami symbolises the victory of good over evil, people in various states celebrate the occasion by burning effigies of the Asur King as well as of Kumbhkaran, and Meghnadh every year. Thereafter, the ritual of Ravana Dahan is a significant practice during Dussehra and is celebrated on the final day of Navratri.

During the celebrations of Dussehra, minor accidents or mishaps have also become very common as huge effigies are burned in the presence of a massive crowd, thus raising the chances of accidents. In one such incident which took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a Ravana Dahan ceremony ‘backfired’ at the spectators after the burning effigy started shooting fire into the crowd that had gathered to witness the Dussehra celebrations. Shared widely on Twitter and other social media platforms, the video shows a huge Ravana effigy being burned while a crowd was present. However, shortly after that, the crackers on the effigy started shooting fire into the crowd, creating a situation of chaos on the ground.

The people along with the police personnel deployed on the ground were running for cover to escape the incoming fire. Later many of them retreated to their respective positions.

Watch the video here:



The video has since then gone viral on the Internet and many also took to the comment section to share their reactions. Some also joked over the incident stating that Ravana took ‘revenge’ on people over burning his effigy.

Check some reactions:

😁😁 आखिर परेशान हो गया है कि हर साल उसे जलाते हैं, क्यों ना एक ही बार जला के खत्म करते — Hari Singh Jadav (@HariSinghJadav2) October 5, 2022

final destination movie yaad aa gayi — Keh Ke Pelo (@faltuhandle) October 5, 2022

रावण भी खतरनाक निकला उसकी आत्मा आ गई होगी — Rajesh Maurya (@rrrajeshm) October 5, 2022

वो रावण है किसी को भी जला सकता है 😂 — Bushra Qidwai (@kidwai_bushra) October 5, 2022



In the meantime, another similar incident also surfaced from Haryana’s Yamunanagar where a tall effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered at the Ravana Dahan event. A video of the same has also gone viral where the effigy can be seen falling to the ground in a burning state. While no casualties have been reported so far, a few people are reportedly injured.

