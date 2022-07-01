Rath Yatra 2022: Lesser-known facts about Puri Jagannath's annual chariot festival

The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra festival is being held after two years of COVID curbs. Pilgrims in Odisha pull the ropes of the holy chariots of Lord Jagannath, and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra

New Delhi: The iconic Rath Yatra festival in Lord Jagannath is being celebrated with pomp and fervor in Odisha's Puri today. Lakhs of devotees have congregated outside the Puri Jagannath Temple from where the chariots are pulled and taken Gundicha Temple.

The annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is considered to be the oldest chairot processions in the world.

It is said that Lord Jagannath and his siblings are taken in chariot from the main temple to their aunt's home - Gundicha Mata Temple.

#WATCH | Huge crowds of devotees throng the #JagannathRathYatra as it begins in Puri, Odisha pic.twitter.com/USTn3rMhUm — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

"Keeping in mind desire for devotees to worship their lord, several provisions made for traffic, parking, crowd control and VIP movement. Almost 180 platoons of police force have been added," Sunil Kumar Bansal, DGP Odisha said.

Interestingly the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra are made of neem wood. Neem wood is chosen because as per the Bhavishya Purana it is the most auspicious wood that make idols of Vishnu.

Chariots of Puri Jagannath yatra

A rath or the chariot is built for each of the three deities well ahead of the Rath Yatra festival. In each chariot, along with the main deity nine other idols are also placed. Nine sages are also depicted on each chariot.

The masive rath of about 45 feet height is the red and yellow chariot of Lord Jagannath. It is called Nandighosa and it alone takes two months to be built.

Lord Jagannath's chariot moves on 18 wheels, Taladwaja, the chariot of Lord Balarama, is set on 16 wheels and Goddess Subhadra’s Padmadhwaja has 14 wheels.

#WATCH | Odisha: Pahandi rituals for #JagannathRathYatra in Puri begins. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XMohDItkIK — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

Before the Rath Yatra begins, the Gajapati (King) of Puri sweeps the floor of the chariot with a golden broom – symbolic of the king being nothing but a mere servant of the God.

Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra stay at their aunt's house for nine days as it is believed that Goddess Laxmi, upset with he her husband (Lord Jagannath) for having left her behind has damaged his rath in anger.

After over a week, the Holy siblings start on the Bahuda Yatra and the yatra ends with the Niladri Bije, which marks the return of the deities into the Garbha-griha.

No birds, planes fly over Puri Jagannath Temple

It is said that no birds or planes fly above the Puri Jagannath temple – a phenomenon which still remains a mystery. However, as per the religious belief, Lord Jagannath is carried by the king of birds 'Garuda Dev' - the devine eagle who acts as a vehicle to Lord Vishnu and Lord Jagannath.

It is believed that since Garuda Dev protects the Puri Jagannath temple, birds are scared of flying above the holy place.

For aero planes, none of them fly above the temple because the place where the temple is situated does not come under any flying route.

#WATCH | The Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri, Odisha with much fanfare. The participation of devotees in the Rath Yatra has been allowed this time after a gap of two years following the COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/oODjwSLma0 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

Also, the Nilchakra, an eight metal Chakra, placed atop the Jagannath Puri Temple which is made of metal is said to block all wireless communications and therefore, flying aero planes in the area is dangerous.

Another interesting fact about the Puri Jagannath Temple is that the flag on top of the sanctum always floats in the opposite direction of the wind – which defies scientific reasoning. Not just that, the chakra atop temple – 20 feet in height and weighing a top is visible from any corner of the city.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, there should be happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President tweeted in Hindi.

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पुनीत अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि महाप्रभु जगन्नाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार हो। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the occasion of the 'Rath Yatra', wishing that everyone is blessed with good health and happiness.

"Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness," the PM tweeted.

He also shared what he had spoken about the Rath Yatra and the importance of a yatra in our culture during the recent Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

Greetings on the special day of Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath for his constant blessings. May we all be blessed with good health and happiness. Sharing what I had spoken about the Rath Yatra and the importance of a Yatra in our culture during the recent #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/RnREC22ACQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

Renowned Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made 125 sand chariots to make the Jagannath Puri Yatra. It will be our new world record," he said.

Jai Jagannath…🙏

On the auspicious occasion of the Rath Yatra . My SandArt at Puri beach

#RathaYatra2022 . pic.twitter.com/R8L1hxGL3z — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2022

With inputs from agencies

