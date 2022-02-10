It is no secret that the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons - Ratan Tata - is extremely fond of dogs. For the unversed, the global headquarters of the Tata Group at Bombay House is home to many stray dogs, proving the industrialist's soft corner towards canines.

Among the many stray dogs present in the headquarters, there is only one who can claim to be Ratan Tata's favourite. Named Goa, the dog does not only hang around the premises but also sits inside the 84-year-old business tycoon's office, while he is busy with meetings.

The black and white dog is considered to be a special friend of the industrialist. Goa is special among the many canines present in the building as he seems to understand, and obey, anything Ratan Tata says. An interviewer recently posted about the special bond between the industrialist and the dog, which she witnessed when she went to interview Tata sometime back.

Karishma Mehta, the founder of Humans of Bombay (HoB) took to her LinkedIn account and shared her experience on meeting Ratan Tata. In her post, she revealed how Goa quietly sat in the chair next to the famous tycoon.

Mehta, who is afraid of dogs, was surprised after Ratan Tata asked Goa to behave himself in front of her. Following which, he obeyed and silently sat throughout the interview. Shocked Mehta, revealed this incident in her now-viral post.

“As I waited outside Mr. Tata's office, I noticed a dog tucked in comfortably in the chair next to his. I'm terrified of dogs and there sat a man who I'd been waiting years to interview... next to a dog,” Mehta’s long post read. Minutes before starting the interview, the founder of Humans of Bombay told Tata's assistant Shantanu Naidu that she was scared of dogs.

Overhearing their conversation, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group turned to Goa in his chair and spoke to him. He smiled at Goa and asked him to be a ‘good boy and sit’ since the interviewer was afraid of him, Mehta further recalled in her post.

Check out the full post here:

Furthermore, to her amazement, the dog seemed to understand Tata very well. Expressing her delight over the bonding between the two, Mehta's post mentioned that for the entire 30 to 40 minutes she was there, Goa did not come anywhere close to her.

Talking about the incident, Mehta recalled that Tata later told her that Goa was a stray dog who had "adopted" the people at his company, following which, they decided to adopt him back.

She also wrote more about her conversation with the former industrialist, for whom she can’t stop praising.

What are your thoughts on the post?

