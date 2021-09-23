Kolkata traffic cop gives shelter to strays dogs during heavy rain; photo wins hearts on social media
The image was clicked by photographer Sayan Chakraborty and was shared by Kolkata Police on their official Facebook account.
Every day, the Internet gets flooded with videos and photos of either animals or positive stories that win hearts online. A recent one to top the chart is a photo of a policeman giving shelter to stray dogs under his umbrella amid heavy rain.
The image was clicked by photographer Sayan Chakraborty and was shared by Kolkata Police on their official Facebook account. The constable has been identified as Tarun Kumar Mandal, who is in charge of the East Traffic Guard and the photo was taken near 7-point crossing at Park Circus over the weekend.
Looking at this sheer act of kindness that took place on 20 September, everyone who came across this post were pleased to watch this cop managing traffic amid heavy rainfall with a few “companions.” But what caught everyone’s eye was the way Mandal was protecting the dogs from the rain. In the photo, two dogs can be seen sitting silently under Mondal’s umbrella watching the vehicles passing by while the copy is seen raising his hands to signal the traffic.
According to an Indian Express report, Kolkata recorded the highest ever rainfall in 14 years this September. Due to the incessant rains in the city and around the state, several areas were submerged following which the transport services got crippled.
also read
Protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Kolkata's Park Circus 'uneducated' and 'poor', doing it for money, says Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh
Dilip Ghosh's comment came two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that controversial statements such as 'Goli Maro' made by some BJP leaders at Shaheen Bagh could have contributed to the party's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections
'It's do-or-die battle': Women protesters at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan to continue anti-CAA stir till favourable outcome
About 60 Muslim women are determined to carry on with their demonstration indefinitely at the Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata to protest against the CAA and the proposed NRC till there is a 'favourable judgement'
Two months after saying he'll never come back to India, Ghulam Ali will perform in Kolkata
Pakistani ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali, who was stopped from performing in Mumbai in 2015, is all set to perform in Kolkata on 12 January, 2016, revealed TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien.