Every day, the Internet gets flooded with videos and photos of either animals or positive stories that win hearts online. A recent one to top the chart is a photo of a policeman giving shelter to stray dogs under his umbrella amid heavy rain.

The image was clicked by photographer Sayan Chakraborty and was shared by Kolkata Police on their official Facebook account. The constable has been identified as Tarun Kumar Mandal, who is in charge of the East Traffic Guard and the photo was taken near 7-point crossing at Park Circus over the weekend.

Looking at this sheer act of kindness that took place on 20 September, everyone who came across this post were pleased to watch this cop managing traffic amid heavy rainfall with a few “companions.” But what caught everyone’s eye was the way Mandal was protecting the dogs from the rain. In the photo, two dogs can be seen sitting silently under Mondal’s umbrella watching the vehicles passing by while the copy is seen raising his hands to signal the traffic.

According to an Indian Express report, Kolkata recorded the highest ever rainfall in 14 years this September. Due to the incessant rains in the city and around the state, several areas were submerged following which the transport services got crippled.