Ratan Tata pays homage to 'Father of Indian Industry' Jamsetji Tata on 183rd birth anniversary

Born in Gujarat in 1839, Jamsetji Tata ventured into business by establishing an export firm in Mumbai. He founded the Tata Group in 1868

Today marks the 183rd birth anniversary of Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. On the occasion, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, took to Instagram and paid tribute to his mentor.

In his post, Ratan Tata is seen standing near the bust of Jamsetji Tata, dressed in a black suit and tie and looking as dapper as ever. In the caption, he wrote about Jamsetji's "inspiration, ethics and values, vision and selflessness," which has provided dignity and a means of subsistence to tens of thousands of citizens.

He also extended his best wishes on the occasion of the founder's birthday to all Tata group companies, employees and their families.

Soon after this post went viral, social media users flocked to the comments section to pay homage to the late stalwart. Ratan Tata's post has also received tons of likes so far. "Homage to the Founder. Happy National Founder's Day", one of the comments read. Another stated, "A legend wishes another legend. Bless the tata’s." Following Ratan Tata's post, the Tata Group also shared a post on their official Instagram page paying tribute to Jamsetji Tata.

Ratan Tata needs no introduction; almost everyone on the globe recognises him by his name. Aside from being the chairman of the Tata Group, he is known for his humility and down-to-earth qualities. Ratan Tata has also been awarded two of India's highest civilian honours, the Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and the Padma Bhushan in 2000.

