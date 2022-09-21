PM CARES Fund gets new trustees: Ratan Tata, ex-SC judge KT Thomas, former LS dy speaker Kariya Munda

New Delhi: Industrialist Ratan Tata, former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas and ex-deputy Lok Sabha speaker Kariya Munda have been nominated as trustees of the ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM-CARES Fund), the government said in an official statement on Wednesday.

The decision was announced on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund on Tuesday (20 September).

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Rajiv Mehrishi, former chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murthy, and co-founder of Teach for India and former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation Anand Shah have been nominated into the advisory board to PM CARES fund.

The meeting on Tuesday was attended by the newly appointed members along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman.

A statement by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Prime Minister welcomed the Trustees for becoming an integral part of the PM CARES Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, “Participation of new Trustees and Advisors will provide wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund. Their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.”

During the meeting of Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund, on Tuesday, made a presentation on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children.

The trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. The Prime Minister appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund.

“It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building,” PMO said in a statement.

