Rare Re 1 coin from 1985 can help you earn Rs 2.5 lakh; here's all you need to know

You can earn lakhs of rupees if you own a special coin of Re 1; so smash that piggy bank, search into your old bags and purses to find a 1985 Re 1 coin with an H mark.

As per reports published by DNA India, any Re 1 coin minted in 1985 with with an ‘H’ mark can be sold for Rs 2.5 lakh. A few years ago, one the same coins was auctioned at such a hefty price.

However, people should keep in mind that 1985 Re 1 coins are not rare and Re 1 1985 H mark coin is also very common and you cannot earn lakhs by exchanging these coin.

The Re 1 coin which could make you rich was released in all Indian coin mints also in some foreign mints. Such coins were last minted in 1991 and the design of the coin has been in circulation since 1982. This unique coin was minted at all four Indian mints and also at Llantrisant and Heaton mint in the United Kingdom.

The weight of the coin was 4.85 grams and was minted of ferritic stainless steel. On these coins, earrings of the corn is visible on one side and Ashoka Pillar on the other side with India (in Hindi and in English both) written on it.

The specific coin which was auctioned off for Rs 2.5 lakh was unique and rare because it was a trial Off Metal Strike (OMS) coin and it was not issued for public circulation.

The OMS describes when a coin is minted using a different metal than usual. The 1985 unique coin which was auctioned in more than 2 lakh was made from copper only, contrary other 1985 coins were minted in copper-nickel.

So, hold your horses and search for this coin and if you are the owner of this coin then you can sell it online on https://indiancoinmill.com/. This website provides a free platform to people to sell rare and old notes and coins. One needs to put an ad on the website and interested customer will contact them by email.

Recently, 50 paise coins were also being sold for Rs 1 lakh online, if they were minted in the year 2011.

