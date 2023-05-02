Rare melanistic tiger found dead in Similipal Tiger Reserve

A rare melanistic tiger was found dead in the core area of the Similipal National Park. The tiger’s carcass was spotted by Similipal south division staff at Badamakkabadi ll beat area in Nawana south range located in the core area of the tiger reserve, said Sushil Kumar Popli, the principal chief conservator of forest of Odisha.

The male tiger was three-and-half year old, and the exact reason of the death is yet to be known. According to media reports, it is suspected that the animal had died in a fight with another big cat.

A forest official said, according to PTI, the tiger’s carcass bore scratch marks, which is indicative of the fatal fight.

Sharing the news, IFS Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter, “Sad to inform that one pseudo melanistic black tiger has died in Simlipal Tiger Reserve due to infighting. Male tigers generally clash to defend their territory. It sometimes lead to casualties.”

Male tigers generally clash to defend their territory. It sometimes lead to casualties.. pic.twitter.com/NEbtJLnilh — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 1, 2023

The melanistic Royal Bengal Tigers are distinctive due to the colour of their fur. Mutation is responsible for the gorgeous black stripes on melanistic tigers. They tend to grow faster and are said to be heavier.

Popli claims that after the age of three, tigers stake out their own area in the forest, which they frequently fight over with other tigers. Such an incidence could have resulted in the death of the melanistic tiger.

He stated, according to PTI, that after the autopsy report is submitted, the actual cause of death would be known.

With inputs from agencies

