New Delhi: A three-month pregnant 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her cousin brother, was set ablaze by the accused and his immediate family members in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district. Police has registered a case against three people of which two are on the run.

Victim’s brother, aunt set her on fire

Superintendent of Police (SP), Mainpuri, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said that on Saturday, a woman filed a complaint stating that her sister-in-law’s son raped her daughter and then attempted to immolate the minor on 6 October.

During the treatment, the victim said that her uncle’s son, daughter and wife tried to set her ablaze. The minor confirmed that she was raped by her cousin three months ago, the senior police officer said.

As per reports, the mother of the accused allegedly took the victim to her house and along with her daughter and accused son, threw petrol on the minor girl and set her ablaze.

The minor suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to Mainpuri district hospital. Later, she was referred to the Saifai Medical College in Etawah district for advanced treatment. Her health is said to be critical.

Village panchayat asks family to ‘reach a compromise’

The mother of the victim alleged that her daughter initially did not reveal the ordeal to her family. She later complained of severe stomach pain and it was found that she was pregnant.

On 6 October, the village panchayat was informed about the incident, which after hearing the matter asked both parties to “reach a compromise” as the crime committed was “within the family”.

Mother of accused lured the victim

A report by ToI quoted mother of the victim saying that initially they agreed not to file a police complaint because pressure was being put on them by the village panchayat to “compromise”

“The accused’s mother publicly apologised for the crime committed by her son. She assured me that she would get my daughter’s child aborted and later get her married to someone else. Instead, my daughter was set ablaze,” the victim’s mother said.

Police has registered a case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

With inputs from agencies

