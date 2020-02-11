Rape survivor's father shot dead in Firozabad; family suspect accused, claim police inaction; 3 cops suspended

A rape survivor's father was shot dead in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and her family suspects that the accused in the rape case is behind the crime, police said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old was shot dead late Monday night in New Tilak Nagar, police said. The survivor was raped six months ago and the accused is one Achaman Upadhaya, PTI quoted SSP Sachin Patel as saying.

According to a News18 report, Upadhaya, who is absconding, allegedly issued multiple threats to the the survivor's family demanding they withdraw the case. As per the report, after Upadhaya made another threat on 1 February, the family filed another police complaint against him. However, the police did not take any action, the family alleged.

The police are on the look out for the accused, Patel said, adding that three policemen have been suspended for their laxity in the case.

"Efforts are being made to nab the accused and he will be arrested soon. Three policemen have been suspended for their laxity in the case. A case has been registered on the application given by the family members of the victim,” the SSP told News18.

With inputs from PTI

