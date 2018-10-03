Rape case registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj; Delhi High Court transfers probe to CBI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred an alleged rape case on self-styled godman Daati Maharaj to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Previously, the case was being held by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. On 1 October, the police had filed a chargesheet in the case before the Saket Court mentioning the statement of the woman's sister, who had claimed that the victim was sleeping in her room when the alleged crime took place.

Daati Maharaj, who is accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago, was booked under Sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The victim had stated that she was allegedly raped at Gurukul Ashwasan in Rajasthan's Bal Gram, adding that she did not file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman.