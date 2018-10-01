Delhi Police files chargesheet against Daati Maharaj in 'rape' case; complainant claims he sexually abused her at his ashram

New Delhi: The Delhi Police crime branch on Monday filed a charge sheet against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj in an alleged rape case.

The police filed the charge sheet before the Saket Court Monday, nearly three months after an FIR was registered against him and his brothers in June.

Charges were filed under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant, a 25-year-old woman, has alleged that she was sexually abused at the self-styled godman's ashram in Rajasthan.

The charge sheet also mentions the statement of the woman's sister, who claimed that the victim was sleeping in her room when the alleged crime took place.