Ranjan Gogoi says 'law will take its own course' amid privilege motion in RS
This comes as Shiv Sena and IUML MPs, earlier in the day, submitted privilege motions against Gogoi on his remarks on attending the House to a media outlet
New Delhi: Reacting to the privilege motion moved by several Rajya Sabha Members against him, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that the law will take its own course.
Gogoi further informed that he will not be able to attend Parliament's proceedings today, but was present there on Monday and Tuesday.
This comes as Shiv Sena and IUML MPs, earlier in the day, submitted privilege motions against Gogoi on his remarks on attending the House to a media outlet.
"Law will take its own course," the former CJI told ANI.
"Not today. I was there on Monday and on Tuesday. Should be there tomorrow," he added.
Earlier this week, TMC, Congress, SP and CPI(M) also moved a privilege motion against the RS MP over the same issue.
The Rajya Sabha MPs said that the statements made by Ranjan Gogoi prima facie constitute a breach of the Council's privilege as they undermine the dignity of the Rajya Sabha. In light of the rules and precedents cited above, the two TMC MPs requested Mody to intervene in this matter and refer this question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges.
The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on 23 December.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ranjan Gogoi faces privilege motion for 'attend Parliament when I feel like' remark: All you need to know about this parliamentary action
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has invited the wrath of the Opposition for saying that he attends proceedings when he feels like it
Head-on | Why judicial accountability can’t be swept under the carpet any longer
Unless judges know that they will be held to account for their judgments, and the delays in delivering them, India’s broken criminal justice system that favours the rich and punishes the poor will not be mended
'Contempt of RS': Two TMC MPs file privilege motion against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Gogoi said in an interview that he is a nominated member of the RS, not governed by any party whip