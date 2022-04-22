Random checking, fine: DMRC issues new measures amid rising COVID-19 cases

DMRC statement said that as part of the continued measures for containing COVID-19 spread, random flying squads will be there to ensure that the COVID safety protocol is adhered by the passengers inside trains and premises

New Delhi: After the Delhi government announced the re-imposition of a fine of Rs 500 on those found not wearing masks in public places, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday issued a statement asking all commuters to follow the guidelines.

"In view of the latest guidelines issued by the Authorities on Covid management, DMRC once again advises general public to strictly keep following Covid appropriate behaviour (i.e. wearing of face mask/cover etc) for their own and everyone’s safety and well being while performing their travel by the Metro," read the DMRC statement.

"As part of the continued measures for containing Covid-19 spread, random flying squads will be there to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered by the passengers inside trains and premises. Passengers will be counselled to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and offenders will even be penalized on the spot, if required," the statement added.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Delhi government announced the re-imposition of a fine of Rs 500 on those found not wearing masks in public places with immediate effect. However, the fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles. The decision has been taken as the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority had in its meeting on Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory in public places. "A fine of Rs 500 for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders in compliance of Notification dated February 26, 2022. Further, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles," the Health and Family Welfare Department's order reads.

As many as 965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi yesterday and a day before that the number was 1,009. The active cases in the city have crossed the 3,000 mark.

Nearly three weeks ago, when Delhi witnessed a dip in the daily infections, the DDMA had issued an order removing the fine for not wearing masks. However, it had advised people to continue using them in crowded places.

