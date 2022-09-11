Ranchi: Muslim youth barge in school with firearms, tell Hindu girls to be their friends or get kidnapped

As per media reports, the incident occurred in the Project Plus-2 high school in Ormanjhi. The accused also threatened with grave consequences those teachers and students who objected

Ranchi: As if the burning, raping and hanging of minor girls was not enough, now a group of Muslim men are reported to have barged in a school brandishing firearms and threatened Hindu girls to fall to their friendship proposals.

“Be our friends or you will be kidnapped,” is how they allegedly terrorised the girls in broad daylight, in the presence of the teaching staff.

The incident was reported from the Ormanjhi Police Station.

As per media reports, the incident occurred in the Project Plus-2 high school in Ormanjhi. The accused also threatened with grave consequences those teachers and students who objected.

Following the incident, the girls told their parents about the incident. After a meeting on the matter on Saturday held on the school premise, parents approached the Ormanjhi Police Station and filed a written complaint against three named and several unnamed accused.

The accused were identified as Firdaus Ansari, Tauseef Ansari and Zameen Ansari.

Police have reportedly registered an FIR against them under IPC sections pertaining to criminal intimidation.

Going by reports in local media, the girls at the school have been suffering from these threats for the past one week, since Teacher’s Day celebrations held on the school premise, which the accused men had also attended.

They had allegedly vandalised a generator-set also. They had also thrashed a few teachers and students following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

