Ranchi: Man throws acid on wife after dispute over motor bike

Jharkhand: A husband allegedly threw acid on his wife, leaving her with severe burns allegedly after the latter failed to provide him with cash for buying a motor bike, here on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Amir and he is a resident of Namkum where he lived with his wife, Heena who is undergoing treatment in the burn ward of RIMS.

Reports say that the accused threw acid on his wife following a domestic dispute over money. An investigation into the matter has been launched while the accused is reported absconding.

As per the primary investigation, Aamir was allegedly pressurizing his wife for several days to buy a bike. He was demanding Rs 70 thousand from her.

Heena has revealed in her statement that he was torturing her for not having the money, even asked to get it from her family members, she said.

When Amir started troubling her more, she went to her maternal home and while narrating her ordeal to her father, she asked for Rs 70,000. her father assured sent her back assuring that he would arrange the money soon.

However, on Sunday morning, Aamir started asking for money, again to which Heena requested for a few days’s time but Amir was reportedly, uncontrollable.

Later, in the fit of rage, he allegedly brought acid from the other room and sprayed it on his wife’s upper body. Heena mourned after that while Aamri fled the spot.

She was rushed to the hospital by her neighbors who reached there after hearing her scream.

The cops, after lodging an FIR against relevant sections against Aamir, are now conducting raids to arrest him.

Officials involved in the investigation said that the husband will be behind bars soon.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.