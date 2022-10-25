Ranchi: In a tragic incident, a private bus driver and his helper were burnt alive around midnight after the bus in which the two were sleeping allegedly caught fire from Diwali Diya, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Madan, driver and his helper Ibrahim. They had performed Diwali puja inside the bus, parked at Khadgadha bus stand in the city.

As per cops, the incident occurred at around 1 AM. The two had offered Diwali prayers inside the bus and had kept diyas at the windows and inside the bus, possibly due to which the fire occurred.

Later they fell asleep and the bus somehow caught fire. In few minutes the fire engulfed the whole bus and the two got trapped.

Bystanders allegedly saw the bus getting charred as they failed to rescue the two men on their own. By the time the fire fighters reached the bus had completely charred with the driver and helper trapped in it.

रांची में भीषण हादसा हुआ है। दिवाली के दीये से बस में भीषण आग लग गई जिसमें जलकर दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है। मरने वालों में बस के चालक और खलासी शामिल हैं। दोनों धधकती बस में जिंदा जल गए। pic.twitter.com/rFFiNJ353a — M EKHLAQUE (@ekhlaque_m) October 25, 2022

Cops later sent the dead bodies to RIMS (Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences) for an autopsy and informed the bus owner and respected families of the two deceased.

Meanwhile, a forensic probe of the incident has also been initiated to ascertain the exact reason of fire and the death of the two men. It is also being ascertained why they could not come out of the bus after the fire initiated.

On Tuesday, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted about the incident and expressed grief for the deceased men and their families. The netizens however are demanding compensation for their families.

रांची के खादगढ़ा बस स्टैंड में बस में आग लगने से ड्राइवर और खलासी की मृत्यु अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवारों को दुःख की विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) October 25, 2022

