Ranchi: Army colonel, his son beaten up with iron rods for asking GST bill against fire-cracker purchase

Ranchi (Jharkhand): An Army colonel and his son were allegedly thrashed with iron rods at a fire cracker shop on Diwali for asking GST bill after their purchase.

A complaint in the matter has been filed by Ishan Singh, son of the Army colonel at Gonda police station. Ishan’s father, an army colonel is currently posted in Ganga Nagar Rajasthan. He had come home to celebrate Diwali with the family.

As per the complaint, the shop owner Vimal Singhania allegedly directed 15-20 men to assault Singh and his father following an argument over their demand of GST bill against the purchase.

The incident occurred on October 24, when the father-son duo had gone to purchase fire cracker. Ishan alleged that the shopkeeper told them that no GST bill is given to the customers for the purchase of fire crackers.

“When we tried to discuss the matter with the shop owner, people present in the shop began hitting us. We were hit with an iron rod. Both of us sustained injuries in this attack”, Ishan said in his complaint.

Colonel Singh told reporters, ” It is very sad that we were thrashed just for asking for a GST bill,” said Col. Singh adding that the shop owner’s brother Kamal Singhania apologised and sent sweets and crackers to his house to withdraw the case.

Meanwhile, a cross FIR has also been lodged against the duo under SC/ST act by one of the employees of the shop named Raju Mondla.

He has alleged that the duo first asked for a discount and then made derogatory ‘racial’ remarks before getting into a brawl.

Detailed investigation in the matter is underway.

(inputs from agency)

