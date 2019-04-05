Rana Ayyub on global list of journalists under threat: Abuse of those pursuing truth must be stemmed with govt action

It is not surprising that the award-winning journalist and author of Gujarat Files Rana Ayyub finds herself on a global list of 10 journalists threatened for pursuing the truth; the list has been released by Time magazine and a dozen leading news organisations called the One Free Press Coalition. The Coalition is standing up for these journalists from different countries. In a country where truth has become a casualty, and fake news thrives, Ayyub is certainly an exception for the lengths she has gone to, including going undercover to expose the reality of the Gujarat communal riots of 2002. In any other country she would be a celebrity and her audacity and relentlessness would be celebrated. But in a world where investigating a reality beyond propaganda is described as anti-national — specially so since she is a Muslim and has to constantly prove her credentials — Ayyub is the target of the worst kind of online harassment, which has driven her to anxiety and fears for her safety. While she has been awarded and recognised for her reporting, her life after the book was published in English and its translation into other languages has been hell.

In her many invitations to speak abroad, she has been vocal about the severe threats and harassment to other Indian journalists as well. And she would be the first to acknowledge that she is not the only one under threat as her reaction on Twitter indicates: “Not sure how I should feel about being on this list. But here I am. Among the 10 journalists facing the most urgent threats to press freedom around the world.”

Ayyub, facing escalating online threats, joins journalists from around the globe who have been killed, jailed, threatened — all in the fair pursuit of their duties. “The independent Indian journalist Rana Ayyub has spent her career covering taboo subjects, including violence against lower-caste groups and minorities in India. Because of her work, Ayyub has faced a wave of harassment on social media, including pornographic videos with her face Photoshopped in them and the publication of her address and personal phone number.” It is shameful that social media has been put to such malicious and detrimental use by her detractors who have no sense of decency or fair play and will stoop to any level to threaten, slut shame and humiliate her. And nothing and nobody can stop them, it seems.

The Hoot consulting editor and journalist Geeta Seshu who has been contributing to reports by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on attacks on journalists, said that Ayyub is one among the notable journalists — specially women — singled out for online harassment, physical threats of gang rape or murder, and slut shaming, whose lives were clearly in danger. Journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in 2017 is testimony to the fact that threats to her life were not taken seriously and the outrage came after she was gunned down in front of her home in Bengaluru. There was a need to focus on threats to journalists as a whole, more importantly those writing in the non-English media who are decidedly more vulnerable. Lankesh wrote in Kannada and was a popular writer with a clear anti-Hindutva stand. Translations of Ayyub’s book into Hindi and other languages were accompanied by increasing abuse and threats, Seshu said.

Ayyub was dubbed anti-national and ordered to leave for Pakistan, a favourite destination to despatch those with “anti-national” credentials. That Ayyub’s reporting and book brings out unpalatable facts is evident from the hysterical reaction it has provoked, but that she is under so much strain and emotional trauma was also recognised by the United Nations' human rights experts who, in May 2018, called on Indian authorities to act urgently to protect her after she received death threats following an online hate campaign. The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) in 2018 also issued a statement in her support, which said that it was “distressed to learn about the dangerous online attacks and social media campaign against award-winning Indian journalist Rana Ayyub”.

“Since 22 April, when a fake tweet that defended child rapists and said that Muslims are not safe in India was falsely attributed to Ayyub, dangerous online attacks against her have escalated. Her face has been morphed in videos and content calling for her to be gang-raped 'if she didn’t stop talking against Hindus and [Narendra] Modi' has been circulating widely. Most concerning, she has been doxed — that is her address and personal phone number have been made public — creating the real possibility for her cyber-attacks to become physical attacks. Although the fake tweet and account have since been deleted, other fake tweets have been circulating,” the IWMF said.

It also pointed out that “harassment in journalism and the media industry has risen to the forefront of public attention. The online world is where journalists experience most threats. When journalists are targets of online abuse, the attacks take a toll on freedom of expression and freedom of the press. The chilling effect on individual journalists and journalistic lines of inquiry can lead to the silencing of diverse voices in the media.” Many organisations have come out in her support and demanded freedom for women journalists to express themselves without fear. They demanded that the government investigate these threats and hold the social media platforms and the persons accountable but little has happened.

In the murky, unregulated world of social media, which functions with impunity and lacks any accountability, action on the ground is too little and too late. Journalists like Barkha Dutt, Sagarika Ghose, Neha Dixit, Sandhya Ravishankar (who faced physical threats and attacks for her reporting on the sand-mining mafia), Tongam Rina (associate editor of The Arunachal Times who was shot while entering her office in Itanagar in 2012), and more recently Patricia Mukhim, editor of Shillong Times, have been under fire. Mukhim was targeted for reporting against the judiciary and ordered to be arrested, which the Supreme Court thankfully stayed. Female reporters from Khabar Lahariya, who work in rural Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, have faced intimidation too. In other areas like Bastar, journalist Malini Subramaniam was hounded out and had to move to Hyderabad, but she has built her house in Jagdalpur and refuses to be cowed down by the belligerent attitude of the administration and the threats she has been subjected to over the years.

It is not only women journalists who are exposed to danger but men too, especially those reporting from small towns and rural areas. In Dangerous Pursuit: In India Journalists who Cover Corruption May Pay With Their Lives, a special report by CPJ in 2016, of the 40 journalists killed in India, 27 were murdered in direct retaliation for their work between 1992 and 2016. Impunity seems to be the norm and no one has been convicted. Even worse, the report said “the cases of Jagendra Singh, Umesh Rajput, and Akshay Singh, who died between 2011 and 2015, show how small-town journalists face greater risk in their reporting than those from larger outlets, and how India’s culture of impunity is leaving the country’s press vulnerable to threats and attacks”. India figures in the top 14 countries out of 44 that CPJ analysed for its 2018 Global Impunity Index (which ranks states with the worst records of prosecuting the killers of journalists), with 18 unsolved cases between 2008-2018. India has consistently featured on this Index for 11 years and the situation seems to be worsening.

Lankesh’s murderers were caught over a year later and recently the Bombay High Court wondered if the chief minister of Maharashtra was paying due attention to solving the murder of Communist Party of India leader Govind Pansare. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre and its ministers have been on a campaign to discredit journalists by calling them pseudo secularists and presstitutes and this has created a wave of support among their followers who vilify journalists and call their integrity into question. Those with independent views that do not toe the Hindutva model or the government’s policy, for instance, have faced ignominy including being sacked from their jobs or having their stories taken down. 'Pseudo secularists' has been a favourite word of the (BJP) since the movement for Ram Janmabhoomi in the late 1980s and 1990s; all those criticising the destruction of the Babri Masjid and the subsequent communal riots that engulfed parts of the country have been at the receiving end by its alliance partner the Shiv Sena as well, in the 1990s.

The media has been attacked in every manner possible through online threats, physical abuse and the works, but it stands to the true grit of the journalists that their voices have not been silenced. A month after journalist Barkha Dutt complained about online abuse and harassment, four men were arrested in March. Her phone number was made public and she was sent all sorts of sexually explicit and abusive messages. But the fact that one of them was a Muslim who sent her pictures of his genitals, was distorted out of proportion into a Hindu-Muslim nationalist versus anti- nationalist debate. That the other three men were from the majority religion, didn’t count.

The Delhi cyber cell may have acted this time but what is needed is a concerted effort to ensure that the media can perform its role in an atmosphere of absolute openness and not in a jungle of disdain, and virtual and physical violence. Cases against the perpetrators must be investigated speedily and disposed of, instead of being allowed to drag on endlessly with vociferous support for the alleged culprits in social media. The role of the government in ensuring an independent and fearless press is a no-brainer but then this dispensation has been remarkable for its utter disrespect for press freedom and journalists.

The list by Time and other news organisations underscores the need to take a hard look at the violence meted out to journalists in any form for doing their job, and is as much a reflection of the governments in question as it is of their failure to implement the law of the land. Such forms of abuse need to be stemmed with action and punishment, and by tacitly supporting the hordes that are prevailing with their concerted vilification, the government in a way is encouraging the culprits. As the world’s greatest democracy heads into another general election, it is time perhaps to rethink the role of the media and what the government and its cohorts have contributed in wrecking its freedom.

