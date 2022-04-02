Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting from Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to greet people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people ahead of the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

"May this holy month inspire people to serve the poor. May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," he said.

Greetings on the commencement of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/Q5YaWzaz38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

The Ramzan moon was sighted on Saturday evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.

Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said the moon was sighted in various parts of the country and Muslims would begin fasting from Sunday.

"As the holy month begins, we pray for the welfare of all the people in the country. We pray for peace and development in the country," he told PTI.

In a statement, Muslim body Imarat-e-shariyah-Hind said a meeting of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee was held today at 1, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and it was verified that moon was been sighted in several parts of the country.

Maulana Asaduddin Qasmi Convenor of Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, has therefore, declared that first Ramzan falls on Sunday, it said.

Various Muslim bodies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also declared that the fasting month would begin on Sunday.

Muslims have been observing the fasting month in the past two years in the shadow of the COVID pandemic. This year, many of the COVID curbs have been lifted following dip in cases and vaccination of people.

