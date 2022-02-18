Ramkrishna Paramahamsa birth anniversary 2022: Date, significance, quotes and inspirational messages of the Indian mystic

Sri Ramakrishna was awarded the title of 'Paramahamsa' by his vedantic guru Totapuri, a naked monk from Punjab.

A renowned spiritual saint of pre-independence India, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was born on 18 February, 1836. The birth anniversary of the great saint is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Phalguna, Shukla Paksha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

This year, Sri Ramakrishna's 186th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the country on 4 March, 2022.

The 19th-century saint is remembered for his kindness and devotion. He was also well-known for his simple explanations on the subject of Hindu philosophy, which brought him closer to his followers.

Reports suggest that Sri Ramakrishna was awarded the title of 'Paramahamsa' by his vedantic guru Totapuri, a naked monk from Punjab.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance

Born as Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay to a poor Brahmin family in Hooghly district in West Bengal, Ramkrishna gained respect and affection from those seeking spiritual enlightenment.

He was a great devotee of goddess Kali and dedicated his life to worshipping the Goddess at Dakshineshwar Temple on the banks of the river Hooghly.

He married Sarada Devi, who would eventually become his spiritual companion. The couple motivated and inspired people to follow the spiritual path.

One of his most well-known disciples was Swami Vivekananda, who founded Ramakrishna Math, an organisation that works for the welfare of people and aids in the global growth of the Ramakrishna Movement. The Math is also associated with charity, education and social work.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Date and time

This year, Ramakrishna Jayanti is being celebrated Friday, 4 March 2022.

As per Drikpanchang, the Dwitiya tithi starts at 9.36 pm on 3 March and ends at 8.45 pm on 4 March, 2022.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Quotes

God is in all men, but all men are not in God; that is why we suffer.

Finish the few duties you have at hand, and then you will have peace.

The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth.

Unalloyed love of God is the essential thing. All else is unreal.

Longing is like the rosy dawn. After the dawn out comes the sun. Longing is followed by the vision of God.

Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Inspirational messages

''The goal of human life is the realization of the 'ultimate reality which alone can give man supreme fulfillment and everlasting peace. This is the essence of all religions.''

''The 'ultimate reality' is one; but it is personal as well as impersonal, and is indicated by different names in different religions.''

''The 'ultimate reality can be realized through various paths taught in world religions. All religions are true in so far as they lead to the same ultimate Goal.''

''Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance.''

