Ramkrishna Jayanti 2022: Date, significance, quotes and all you need to know about the Indian mystic

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was a renowned Hindu mystic, reformer and a religious leader of the 19th century. He was born on 18th February, 1836 but his birth anniversary or Jayanti is celebrated every year as per the Hindu lunar calendar. According to the calendar, Sri Ramakrishna's birth anniversary is marked on Dwitiya Tithi in the month of Phalgun, Shukla Paksha.

This year, followers of the great saint celebrate his 186th birth anniversary on 4 March, 2022.

Significance

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was a renowned spiritual saint of pre-independence India. He was born to a poor Brahmin family in Kamarpukur village in Hooghly, West Bengal. Born as Gadhadhar Chattopadhyay, Ramkrishna was a spiritual guide to those seeking spiritual enlightenment.

The spiritual saint was a great devotee of Goddess Kali and was also ordained as a priest at the Kali Temple in Dakshineswar. He married Sarada Devi, who later became his spiritual partner. They both inspired people to pursue spirituality.

One of Ramakrishna’s most well-known disciples was Swami Vivekananda who founded Ramakrishna Math. The Math is dedicated to the betterment of people and aids in the global spread of the Ramakrishna Movement.

According to reports, Sri Ramakrishna's vedantic guru Totapuri, a naked monk from Punjab, bestowed the title of 'Paramahamsa' on him.

Date and time

As per the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Ramakrishna Jayanti will be observed this year on Friday, 4 March, 2022. According to Drikpanchang, the Dwitiya tithi starts on 3rd March at 9.36 pm and ends on 4th March at 8.45 pm.

Quotes

God is in all men, but all men are not in God; that is why we suffer.

Unalloyed love of God is the essential thing. All else is unreal.

The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth.

Longing is followed by the vision of God.

Inspirational messages

Through spiritual practices, man can overcome his evil tendencies, and divine grace can redeem even the worst sinner. Therefore one should not brood over the past mistakes, but should develop a positive outlook on life by depending on God

Since God dwells in all people, helping the needy should be done not out of compassion (which is an attitude of condescension) but as humble service to God

Purity of mind is an essential condition for the attainment of the 'ultimate reality; real purity is freedom from lust and greed. External observances are only of secondary importance.

