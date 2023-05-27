Dr Jagadeesh Pillai of Varanasi, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest officially released song, which spans an impressive duration of 138 hours, 41 minutes, and 20 seconds. On 12 April 2023, Pillai accomplished this feat by composing and recording a single track that encapsulates the entirety of the poetic masterpiece, ‘Shri Ram Charit Manas’. This epic work, consisting of over 15,000 verses, was composed in the Awadhi language, a regional dialect of Hindi, by the revered 16th-century Indian bhakti poet Goswami Tulsidas. During 2016, Jagdish stumbled upon the fascinating fact that an American singer had achieved a record for performing the longest song, coincidentally sharing the same name as himself. This singer achieved the extraordinary feat by continuously performing a choral tune inside a church.

Motivated by this discovery and fuelled by his own love for music, Pillai made a determined decision to take on the challenge of singing the longest song, aspiring to establish a record in his own name. As he immersed himself in his quest for verses to include in his ground-breaking song, the idea to embark on this ambitious endeavour struck him. In the course of this exploration, he was reminded of profound and extensive texts like Ramcharitmanas and Ramayana, which consist of thousands of verses. Recognizing the immense potential of these sacred scriptures, Jagdish found inspiration to undertake the monumental task of composing a song that captures their essence.

Jagdish embarked on his recording journey in 2019, but unfortunately, the progress of his project faced intermittent disruptions due to the unexpected arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many others, he encountered challenges and had to temporarily put his work on hold. Nevertheless, as the situation gradually regained a semblance of normality, Pillai resolutely recommenced his efforts on this monumental project. Undeterred by the setbacks, his unwavering perseverance and determination eventually paid off.

In 2022, he reached the culmination of his tireless efforts, successfully completing the composition that now proudly holds the title of the longest song ever written. The meticulous preparation of this 138-hour, 41-minute, and 20-second song involved several intricate stages, including recording, editing, and mixing. This elaborate process spanned a significant duration of four years, 63 days, and 295 hours in total.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.