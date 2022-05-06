Ramanujacharya Jayanti 2022: Significance, celebrations, and quotes of the philosopher

During the celebrations, special prayers are held and the teachings of Sri Ramanuja Acharya are disseminated in temples.

Ramanujacharya Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of famous South philosopher Ramanujacharya, who advocated bhakti or devotional worship of Lord Vishnu. The date of Sri Ramanujacharya Jayanti is 6 May as per Drikpanchang.

What is its significance?

Ramanuja Acharya illustrated and defined the principles of the philosophy of Sri Vaishnavism. As a supporter of Vaishnavism, he wandered across the country to spread awareness about his philosophy, as well as about social equality. He also propagated the concept of "vasudhaiva kutumbakam" or the 'universe is one family'.

He advocated the practice of Bhakti Yoga that emphasised on the importance of bhakti (devotion) in prayers. Bhakti is a spiritual practice within Hinduism that is centered on devotion to an individual God.

The philosopher had also composed many famous writings and sermons. The nine most popular works of Ramanujacharya are known as Navratnas.

How is the day celebrated?

To celebrate the occasion, the ‘Uthsava Murti’ of Sri Ramanuja Acharya is given a traditional holy bath. During the celebrations, special prayers are held and the teachings of Sri Ramanuja Acharya are disseminated in temples. Celebrations are held in a grand way especially in Tamil Nadu.

The streets and houses are decorated for the day and believers visit the temple to seek blessings of Shri Ramanuja Acharya on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Date and Timing:

The Thiruvathirai Nakshathram will start at 6:17 am on 5 May and continue till 9:20 am on 6 May.

Quotes by Ramanujachararya to share on the occasion of his birth anniversary:

Raise not thyself, in thy own estimation, to the level of the Lord’s Elect.

Have earnest faith in the teachings of the great Teachers of yore.

Associate not with those that centre their affections on their own selves.

Learn to regard all sensations with equal indifference.

Delight in the study of the writings that glorify the Lord and his works.

