'Ram temple to be ready by 1 January, 2024': Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit on Thursday announced that the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be ready by 1 January 2024.

Replying to Congress’s former President Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, before the supreme court’s November 2019 verdict on the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi case, that the BJP says it will have the temple constructed but won’t tell the date, Shah said that the temple will be completed by 1 January 2024.

“Rahul Gandhi used to say that we don’t tell the date when we’ll make the temple, listen Mr Rahul Gandhi…the grand temple at Ayodhya will be ready by 1 January 2024”, Shah said.

#WATCH | Congress hindered the construction of Ram Temple in courts…After the SC verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple…Ram Temple will be ready on 1st January 2024: Union Home minister Amit Shah in Tripura pic.twitter.com/d7lZ8eegwS — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

The Supreme Court on 9 November, 2019, in its final verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case, ordered the disputed land, where the Babri Masjid stood before demolition in 1992, be handed over to a trust for the construction of the Ram temple.

The BJP had in its 2014 and 2019 manifestos promised the construction of the Ram temple. It was often at the receiving end of the opposition’s jibes that the party just promises the construction of the temple for electoral benefits.

Amit Shah was speaking after flagging off the for the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Tripura.

Shah, at the occasion, also took a dig at the past communist governments in Tripura.

In its 50-year history, Tripura has been under Communist rule for more than three decades. I want to just ask, the violence and the cadre-based rule that was prevalent in the Communist time, is it seen today?”, shah asked.

“In 2018, PM Modi gave the message of ‘Chalo Paltai’ and the Tripura public uprooted the Communist rule,” he added.

The Union Home Minister also attacked the Communist party for the violence, border intrusions and drug trafficking.

“Hundreds of people were killed under the Communist rule, but once BJP came to power, all the violence stopped. The Communists made Tripura a hub of drugs, and opened borders and opened doors for intruders from Bangladesh. BJP not just stopped intrusion, and drug trafficking, but are also providing employment opportunities to the youth,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.