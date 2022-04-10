Ram Navami: Original Indian Constitution has image of Ram, Sita and Laxman, was used for Ram Janmbhoomi dispute verdict

The Constitution of India's original copy was completely handcrafted by calligraphers and artists at Rabindra Nath Tagore’s Visva Bharati

New Delhi: Ram Navami marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Rama. The seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, it is believed that Lord Rama was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month of Chaitra. This year, it is being celebrated on Sunday, 10 April. As per legend, Ram was born in Ayodhya, in the kingdom of Kosala to Queen Kaushalya and King Dasaratha.

While the significance of Lord Rama as one of the more favoured god in the Hindu pantheon of divinities is not unknown, did you know that he is present in the Indian Constitution itself?

For the uninitiated, at the time when independent India’s new Constitution was being written and was in its final stages in the Constituent Assembly, there held a detailed regarding the various artworks in the original copy which took place soon after the final draft presented by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was passed.

Turns out, after a unanimous decision, renowned artist Nandalal Bose of Santiniketan was authorised to oversee the artworks for the Indian Constitution. Bose and his team had then selected numerous paintings and drawings which depicted the saints, gurus, rulers and mythological characters from Indian history to adorn parts and sections of the Constitution.

What is more exciting is that all the pictures, caricatures, drawings and paintings that were selected and were used to decorate the Constitution, expressed a unique message and purpose of the India's infinite heritage and legacy.

Furthermore, the original copy of the Indian Constitution has image of Lord Ram, his wife Sita and his younger brother Laxman returning from 'vanvas' as the theme of Part 3 related with fundamental rights. What is more enthralling is that this same image of Lord Ram was used for a verdict on the famed Ram Janmbhoomi dispute and the court, thus, declared Lord Ram to be a constitutional entity.

The Constitution of India's original copy was completely handcrafted by calligraphers and artists at Rabindra Nath Tagore’s Visva Bharati. It was done with utmost precision and therefore, it took good 5 years to create such elaborate pieces of art.

The calligraphy of this handwritten-handmade book is credited to Prem Behari Narain Raizada, illuminated in miniature style by Nandalal Bose and his student from Santiniketan. There is a total of 22 illustrations, including Himalaya view, Indian desert scene and views of Indian sea.

Did you know that it is believed that after nine days of Chaitra Navratri, during which the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped, Lord Ram along with Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan, descended on Earth. It is believed that Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar, Lord Ram, stood firmly for what was right and stood against powerful adversaries, protecting the weak.

Ram Navami 2022 tithi, or the auspicious time, began at 1:23 am on 10 April and will end at 3:15 am on 11 April.

