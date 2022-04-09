Ram Navami 2022: All you need to know about date, puja timings, significance and mantra

Prior to Ram Navami, devout Hindus observe a fast for nine days (Navratri) leading up to the festival, which is celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month

Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 10 April. Ram Navami is observed in the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

Prior to Ram Navami, devout Hindus observe a fast for nine days (Navratri) leading up to the festival, which is celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month.

Ram Navami Puja timings-

According to Drikpanchang.com, Ram Navami's Madhyahna muhurat will be from 11:06 am to 1:39 pm on 10 April. The timing is considered most auspicious for performing puja.

The Navami tithi will begin on 10 April at 1:23 am and will end on 11 April at 3:15 am. During Ram Navami, eight prahar fasting is followed by many, which means that the devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunrise.

Many people also visit Ayodhya to take a dip in the Sarayu river on Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Significance-

The festival of Ram Navami holds significance in the Hindu religion. The day marks the birth of Lord Rama on Earth. The seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in the Treta Yug.

He vanquished the demon king Ravana, who had kidnapped his wife Sita. According to the scriptures, Rama also established a system of governance where people were believed to be happy and content (Ram Rajya).

Ram Navami Mantra-

It is said that chanting the name of Lord Ram is the best mantra on this day, as people believe that it has the power to eliminate all their obstacles and problems. However, there are different mantras that people chant for different purposes during the festival. Here are some of the Ram mantras which people chant on the occasion of Ram Navami-

1. ॐ रां रामाय नमः

2. ॐ रामचंद्राय नमः

3. ॐ रामभद्राय नमः

4. ॐ जानकी वल्लभाय स्वाहा

