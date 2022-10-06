New Delhi: Akasa Air has decided to allow domesticated dogs and cats in cabin and cargo. The booking will open from 15 October this year.

At a press conference in New Delhi, management of the newly launched Akasa air on Thursday said that they will be getting an aircraft every 15 days.

The first flight of Akasa Air with pets permitted onboard will take off on 1 November.

“We will now allow pets on board on Akasa flights as part of our commitment to creating an inclusive travel experience,” Co-Founder and CMO, Akasa Air, Belson Coutinho said.

Akasa Air, founded by late ace share market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation sector veteran Vinay Dube, launched its operation on 7 August this year with a maiden flight to Ahmedabad (Gujarat) from New Delhi. It has gradually expanded the route network to Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi.

Which airlines allow pets?

Though Akasa Air is starting to allow domesticated dogs and cats in cabin and cargo now, there are other carriers that have been letting fliers take their pets along with them as they tour to other destinations.

The other airlines who allow pets onboard include – Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Vistara.

Domestic carriers – IndiGo and Air Asia – do not allow pets onboard unless it’s a service animal such as a guide dog for a blind man.

Akasa Air’s expansion plan

Akasa Air has been aggressively increasing operations and by 10 October this year, it expects to cross 250 flights per week, covering nine routes.

In a statement, the aviation company said that from 7 October, it is adding Delhi as its sixth destination, connecting Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, with the induction of fifth aircraft in the fleet. It is also scheduled to start an additional daily flight on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route from 7 October.

The airline started operations on 7 August and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023.

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube today said that the airline’s performance in the first 60 days since starting operations has been “satisfying”.

“We are very happy, satisfied with… our performance,” Dube said, adding that the airline is “on track” as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying. The airline is currently flying 30 flights daily.

The airline has also placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

With inputs from agencies

