Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian gains consciousness after 15 days

Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on 10 August after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym

New Delhi: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has gained consciousness after 15 days of being hospitalised in AIIMS, New Delhi, his personal secretary Garvit Narang said on Thursday.

“Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he’s being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving,” news agency ANI quoted Narang as saying.

Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS on 10 August after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. The comedian collapsed while he was working on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer where he was administered CPR followed by an angioplasty. He soon slipped into unconsciousness and was placed on ventilator support.

The update comes days after Raju Srivastav’s daughter Antara, speaking to news agency PTI said, “My father is stable and unconscious.” Meanwhile, Shekhar Suman, who is close to the comedian and his family and has been giving regular updates about Raju’s health on Twitter recently posted that the comedian’s organs are working properly and that while he was still unconscious, doctors have said he was improving rapidly.”

Raju Srivastava’s brother Dipoo Srivastava too had recently said that he is recovering. In a chat with The Indian Express Dipoo said that the news of Raju Srivastava to be taken off ventilator is not true. “Raju ji is stable, doctors are doing their best and treating him. I request his fans to pray for him, we are expecting some good news soon. Doctors have said he will recover,” he said.

The positive news comes days after fellow comedian Sunil Pal had shared that Raju was brain dead. His manager had earlier also said that Raju’s brain nerves were found swollen and water had filled in the brain.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.