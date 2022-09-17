Rajnath Singh to visit Egypt to boost defence ties, strengthen bilateral cooperation

Following a thrust in self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, India has started indigenously building weapons and military equipment to reduce dependence on defence imports and need for military hardware from other countries

New Delhi: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will set out on a 3-day visit to Cairo, Egypt from Sunday to provide an impetus to defence cooperation and bilateral ties with the Mediterranean nation.

“Tomorrow, 18th September, I will be in Cairo, on a 3-day state visit to Egypt. Looking forward to holding discussions with my counterpart, General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki to further strengthen defence cooperation between both the countries.,” Singh tweeted on Saturday following a defence ministry statement on his upcoming visit.

During Singh’s visit, both countries are scheduled to sign an MoU to provide further fillip to enhance defence cooperation and explore new initiatives in the defence sector in India and Egypt. Following a thrust in self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, India has started indigenously building weapons and military equipment to reduce dependence on defence imports and need for military hardware from other countries. The country also recently commissioned its first indigenously built aircraft carrier—the INS Vikrant into the Indain Navy.

The defence ministry also indicated that the two sides will review existing bilateral defence ties, explore new initiatives to intensify military-to-military engagements and focus on deepening cooperation between the defence industries of the two countries.

“The Raksha Mantri will also call on President of Egypt Mr Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The visit by Singh aims to further consolidate defence cooperation and the special friendship between India and Egypt,” the ministry’s statement read.

