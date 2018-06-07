Rajnath Singh in Kashmir: Home minister says he is ready for dialogue, but talks possible only with 'right-minded people'

Lashing out at Pakistan and separatists at a press conference, home minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday said that the neighbouring country should stop nurturing terror on its soil. Saying that he is always ready for talks, Singh further said that talks are only possible with the right-minded people.

Talking about external forces that are 'out to destabilise India', the home minister said, "Everyone's eyes are on India and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are also proud of this."

#BREAKING -- We will not step back as far as J&K's development is concerned. Nothing will stop us: Home Minister @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/TMDZvJpEpt — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 7, 2018

According to NDTV, the home minister said that from the Jammu and Kashmir police to the CRPF, everyone has worked patiently and tried to do as much as they can to prevent any security breach. "There are 25,424 SPOs in the state as of now. We have also tried to create new job opportunities in the state. We are also trying to increase the representation of women in the state police unit to 33 percent," Singh said.

Hitting out at separatists, Singh said they are misguiding the youth. He said that children should be spared as they are innocent and the future of the state and country and should not be involved in the politics of the state. "This is why we have withdrawn cases against first-time stone pelters. The Centre has withdrawn cases against 10,000 stone-pelting children of the state," the home minister said.

"Militants should understand that terrorism has no religion," Singh said.

Earlier on Thursday, Singh requested the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to choose progress over destruction. The home minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation amid the Ramzan ceasefire, asserted that the Centre will change the "face and fate" of the state.

While the state government wants the Ramzan ceasefire, which militants have flouted, to be extended beyond Eid, IANS quoted sources as saying that field commanders of the Indian Army have argued how militants were being able to regroup and recruit boys with the hostilities ceased from only one side.

On the second day of his visit, Singh will review the security along the international border in Jammu and also discuss the situation of border residents migrating each time Pakistan violates the ceasefire.

With inputs from agencies