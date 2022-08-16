Rajnath Singh handovers 'Made in India' F-INSAS with AK-203 assault rifles to Indian Army - WATCH

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also handed over the latest anti-personnel mine Nipun, Made in India infantry combat vehicles and indigenously manufactured drone system to the Indian Army

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Tuesday handed over the latest anti-personnel mine Nipun and Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) to the Indian Army in presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande and Lt General Harpal Singh. Both the systems have been manufactured indigenously by Indian firms.

The Defence Minister also handed over the Made in India infantry combat vehicles to the troops deployed in the forward areas.

The Indian Army has also received a drone system manufactured indigenously for troops to help keep an eye on enemy troops in the forward areas along the LAC.

#WATCH Indian Army has received a drone system manufactured indigenously for troops to help an eye on enemy troops in the forward areas along the LAC Defence Minister also handed over the Made in India infantry combat vehicles to the troops deployed in the forward areas pic.twitter.com/YmeGpoO1eU — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

The Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a system, or F-INSAS, soldiers have been provided with the AK-203 assault rifles. The F-INSAD is planned to be manufactured in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, in a joint venture between Indian and Russian entities.

During the ceremony today, Army's F-INSAS soldier gave a briefing to Rajnath Singh on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle.

#WATCH Indian Army’s Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) soldier gives a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle#Delhi pic.twitter.com/66aVvIfqHL — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

A report by news agency ANI said that around 7 lakh of these anti-personnel Nipun mines would be provided to the force manufactured by Indian private sector industry.

Indian Army, on Tuesday, showcased capability of the Landing Craft Assault deployed in Pangong lake by the force along the LAC with China to Rajnath Singh. The boats can carry 35 combat troops at a time and can reach any area of the lake in a very short time.

#WATCH | Indian Army showcased capability of the Landing Craft Assault deployed in Pangong lake by the force along the LAC with China to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The boats can carry 35 combat troops at a time and can reach any area of the lake in a very short time pic.twitter.com/ejiJVATY5m — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

The boats are maintained by the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army and were handed over to the Army by the Defence Minister.

The Union minister also handed over a 1 MW solar power project at the Partapur Army base near Siachen glacier in Ladakh.

The power plant built by the Corps of Engineers will help in meeting the power needs of the force rescuing dependency on diesel.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today handed over a 1 MW solar power project at the Partapur Army base near Siachen glacier in Ladakh. The power plant built by the Corps of Engineers will help in meeting the power needs of the force rescuing dependency on diesel. pic.twitter.com/27V2gly7Z7 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Addressing the event, Rajnath Singh said, "Keeping in mind the new circumstances and needs in the engineering services, the new scales of accommodation are being introduced. Various portals and applications are being launched which will Military Engineering Services (MES) to carry out its activities in a more disciplined manner, efficient and transparent manner."

"Nine indigenous equipment are being handed over to Army. Under the Digital India initiative, around 200 e-videos have been launched by MES," the minister added.

Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army, who also addressed the event, said that various decisions have been taken by the Central government to promote Make in India in defence.

"Different policy decisions have been taken by the Government of India to help promote indigenisation of weapon systems for the Armed Forces. Many new equipment inducted by the Army in this direction including mines, personal weapons and infantry combat vehicles," he added.

He also assured that the Indian Army is prepared to tackle any threat whether it is western desert or the high altitude locations in Ladakh sector.

With inputs from agencies

