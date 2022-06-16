Rajnath Singh calls BSF 'fencing wire of the country' in Jammu & Kashmir
The Defence Minister said that Pakistan has a system in which to bleed India with 1000s of cuts, but that you (BSF) are the country's fence wire because of which they themselves are cut
On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that the Border Security Force was the country's fencing wire. The Defence Minister said that Pakistan has a system in which to bleed India with 1000s of cuts, but that you (BSF) are the country's fence wire because of which they themselves are cut. You are capable of doing anything, the country is trusted by you, and they are confident in you.After his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Army officials in Baramulla.
In June 2020, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a brutal fight with Chinese PLA in eastern Ladakh.On June 15, 2016, Galwan's heroes fought valiantly for the country's glory and laid down their lives.Their courage, zeal, and greatest sacrifice will never be forgotten.
In a tweet earlier today, the Defence Minister arrived in Srinagar.
During my stay, I will be driving forward areas and interacting with troops.On Friday, I will attend the 200th anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh Jis Rajyabhishek Ceremony in Jammu, India.
